Stefanini Group opened a Center for AI Excellence in Michigan, USA, dedicated to AI solutions (Di giovedì 18 luglio 2024) SOUTHFIELD, Mich. and BRUSSELS, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
Stefanini Group, a $1 billion global technology company specializing in digital solutions, with locations in 41 countries, launched the Center of AI Excellence in Southfield (Michigan, USA), this new initiative being dedicated to Artificial Intelligence solutions. This new Center will allow the Group to innovate and create best-in-class AI tools that will promote productivity internally and meet clients' needs across the company's global portfolio. The Southfield office has 30 team members dedicated to AI solutions, while Stefanini has 400 employees dedicated solely to developing AI solutions across the globe. "Stefanini has been working with AI for more than a decade, and we wanted to celebrate the tremendous impact this technology has had on our team, clients and communities.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Stefanini Group, a $1 billion global technology company specializing in digital solutions, with locations in 41 countries, launched the Center of AI Excellence in Southfield (Michigan, USA), this new initiative being dedicated to Artificial Intelligence solutions. This new Center will allow the Group to innovate and create best-in-class AI tools that will promote productivity internally and meet clients' needs across the company's global portfolio. The Southfield office has 30 team members dedicated to AI solutions, while Stefanini has 400 employees dedicated solely to developing AI solutions across the globe. "Stefanini has been working with AI for more than a decade, and we wanted to celebrate the tremendous impact this technology has had on our team, clients and communities.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
- WindTre Business al fianco di Siderforgerossi Group nella trasformazione digitale - ROMA - WindTre Business ha affiancato Siderforgerossi group Spa, azienda siderurgica leader nella realizzazione di prodotti stampati e forgiati di grandi ... lopinionista
- Windtre Business supporta Siderforgerossi Group nella trasformazione digitale - Windtre Business ha svolto un ruolo cruciale nel processo di trasformazione digitale di Siderforgerossi group Spa, azienda leader nella produzione di prodotti stampati e forgiati di grandi dimensioni. hdblog
Video Stefanini GroupVideo Stefanini Group