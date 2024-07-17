Global Expansion Path | SONGMICS HOME Announces Three New Warehouses of 80000 Square Meters Opened in Germany and England

Global Expansion Path: SONGMICS HOME Announces Three New Warehouses of 80,000 Square Meters Opened in Germany and England (Di mercoledì 17 luglio 2024) DUISBURG, Germany, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
SONGMICS HOME, a Global-leading online furnishings brand, recently announced the opening of Three new self-operated Warehouses in Duisburg, Germany, and Coventry, England. This Expansion adds more than 80,000 Square Meters of new warehouse space in the European market where the company has gained high brand recognition over the past 14 years. With Global revenue reaching $861 million in 2023, SONGMICS HOME has successfully increased its profitable performance in European markets by 21.6% year-over-year. Looking ahead, SONGMICS HOME plans to continue expanding and upgrading its warehousing and logistics network in Europe, providing premium furnishing solutions to local consumers.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
SONGMICS HOME, a Global-leading online furnishings brand, recently announced the opening of Three new self-operated Warehouses in Duisburg, Germany, and Coventry, England. This Expansion adds more than 80,000 Square Meters of new warehouse space in the European market where the company has gained high brand recognition over the past 14 years. With Global revenue reaching $861 million in 2023, SONGMICS HOME has successfully increased its profitable performance in European markets by 21.6% year-over-year. Looking ahead, SONGMICS HOME plans to continue expanding and upgrading its warehousing and logistics network in Europe, providing premium furnishing solutions to local consumers.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
- Global Expansion Path: SONGMICS HOME Announces Three New Warehouses of 80,000 Square Meters Opened in Germany and England - germany, and Coventry, England. This expansion adds more than 80,000 square meters of new warehouse space in the European market where the company has gained high brand recognition over the past 14 ... msn
- Allianz ready to acquire 51% of Income Insurance for 1,5 billion euros - German insurance giant Allianz has announced the acquisition of 51% of Income Insurance, a leading company in Singapore, for 1,5 billion euros (2,2 billion Singapore dollars). The transaction aims to ... firstonline.info
- Conductive Carbon Black Market Demand And Growth Rate Forecast 2024-2032 - As a result, this is the main factor hampering market expansion. Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the market’s expansion. The conductive carbon black ... taiwannews.tw
Video Global ExpansionVideo Global Expansion