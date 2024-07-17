Global Expansion Path | SONGMICS HOME Announces Three New Warehouses of 80000 Square Meters Opened in Germany and England

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 17 luglio 2024) DUISBURG,, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/, a-leading online furnishings brand, recently announced the opening ofnew self-operatedin Duisburg,, and Coventry,. Thisadds more than 80,000of new warehouse space in the European market where the company has gained high brand recognition over the past 14 years. Withrevenue reaching $861 million in 2023,has successfully increased its profitable performance in European markets by 21.6% year-over-year. Looking ahead,plans to continue expanding and upgrading its warehousing and logistics network in Europe, providing premium furnishing solutions to local consumers.