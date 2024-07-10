Grey’s Anatomy 21: Ellen Pompeo sarà molto più presente (Di mercoledì 10 luglio 2024) Grey’s Anatomy 21: Ellen Pompeo sarà molto più presente Grey’s Anatomy non riesce a rinunciare a Ellen Pompeo. Dopo aver dato l’addio alla protagonista nel 2023, il lungo medical drama non ha mai abbandonato Meredith Grey e ora Deadline ha rivelato che la ABC sta preparando un ritorno importante della Pompeo nella nuova stagione dello show. I nuovi episodi inizieranno in autunno. La Pompeo dovrebbe essere presente in almeno sette dei 18 episodi della stagione 21 del medical drama. Il numero è piuttosto elevato per un personaggio che era praticamente scomparso e lascia intendere un arco narrativo che potrebbe essere estremamente eccitante per i nuovi episodi. Inoltre, è stato lasciato intendere che la partecipazione della Pompeo potrebbe estendersi fino a 14 episodi, il che significherebbe essenzialmente che sarebbe come se Meredith Grey non avesse mai lasciato il Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.Leggi tutta la notizia su cinefilosNotizie su altre fonti
