Grey’s Anatomy 21 | Ellen Pompeo sarà molto più presente

Leggi tutta la notizia su cinefilos

(Di mercoledì 10 luglio 2024)21:piùnon riesce a rinunciare a. Dopo aver dato l’addio alla protagonista nel 2023, il lungo medical drama non ha mai abbandonato Meredith Grey e ora Deadline ha rivelato che la ABC sta preparando un ritorno importante dellanella nuova stagione dello show. I nuovi episodi inizieranno in autunno. Ladovrebbe esserein almeno sette dei 18 episodi della stagione 21 del medical drama. Il numero è piuttosto elevato per un personaggio che era praticamente scomparso e lascia intendere un arco narrativo che potrebbe essere estremamente eccitante per i nuovi episodi. Inoltre, è stato lasciato intendere che la partecipazione dellapotrebbe estendersi fino a 14 episodi, il che significherebbe essenzialmente che sarebbe come se Meredith Grey non avesse mai lasciato il Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.