UFFICIALE | Moose vs BROKEN Matt Hardy per il titolo TNA ad Against All Odds

UFFICIALE: Moose vs BROKEN Matt Hardy per il titolo TNA ad Against All Odds (Di venerdì 24 maggio 2024) Prosegue, anzi, si intensifica la faida tra Moose e BROKEN Matt Hardy. Proprio per questo motivo, specie dopo i fatti della scorsa notte a iMPACT, la compagnia ha ufficializzato un nuovo match per Against All Odds. Il 14 giugno, nel Cicero Stadium di Chicago, Moose difenderà il suo TNA World Championship contro Matt. Sarà la prima contesa valida per il titolo massimo tra i due e la prima dopo ben otto anni per Matt. .
