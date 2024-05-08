Xbox | Mike Ybarra - ex Presidente di Blizzar - difende Phil Spencer

- Phil Spencer parla del possibile arrivo dell’Epic Games Store su Xbox
Phil Spencer, il volto carismatico dietro il successo della divisione gaming di Microsoft, incarna una visione del futuro in cui Xbox si propone di essere accessibile a tutti, ovunque essi siano. Con una determinazione ferrea e una mente orientata ...
- Xbox : le esclusive sono uno dei motivi della crisi attuale - secondo Phil Spencer
Phil Spencer, CEO di Microsoft Gaming e di conseguenza capo di Xbox, ha affermato che il concetto di “esclusiva” è uno dei problemi più grandi dell’attuale industria dei videogiochi, visto che a causa di questo elemento diminuiscono drasticamente ...
- Xbox - la console portatile è in arrivo? Phil Spencer alimenta le indiscrezioni
Phil Spencer, il CEO di Microsoft Gaming, ha condiviso dei nuovi indizi in merito all’arrivo di una Xbox portatile, affermando di aver utilizzato in questi ultimi mesi Asus ROG Ally, Lenovo Legion Go e Steam Deck e restandone felicemente ...
Xbox is failing the games industry – and its closure of four first-party studios proves it - xbox is failing the games industry – and its closure of four first-party studios proves it - The sudden closure of Tango Gameworks, Arkane Austin, and two more first-party studios has rocked the xbox eco-system – leaving players to question whether they can trust in the brand any longer. It's ...
Ex Blizzard boss urges fans to stop taking “shots” at Phil Spencer - Ex Blizzard boss urges fans to stop taking “shots” at phil Spencer - xbox is shutting down four Bethesda studios, prompting a tweet from former Blizzard boss Mike Ybarra discussing phil Spencer's decisions.
The Subscription Service Model Has Failed For Xbox - The Subscription Service Model Has Failed For xbox - Despite having xbox as a big publisher, studios like Tango Gameworks are at risk of closure even after creating award-winning games. Publishers are buying up studios with no regard for long-term ...