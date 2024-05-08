Fonte : game-experience di 8 mag 2024 whatsapp

Xbox | Mike Ybarra - ex Presidente di Blizzar - difende Phil Spencer

Xbox Mike

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a game-experience©

Xbox: Mike Ybarra, ex Presidente di Blizzard, difende Phil Spencer (Di mercoledì 8 maggio 2024) Dopo la chiusura di diversi team di sviluppo da parte di Xbox, fra cui Tango Gameworks e Arkane Austin, non sono mancate le critiche negative da parte della community e dagli altri sviluppatori. I commenti non hanno risparmiato Phil Spencer, tuttavia Mike Ybarra, ex Presidente di Blizzard,  ha difeso il CEO, affermando  che non è di certo un buon momento per Spencer, soprattutto in quanto dispiaciuto come tanti altri per l’accaduto. Ho visto molti utenti scagliarsi contro Phil a causa dei recenti annunci fatti da Xbox. Lo capisco, ma conosco Phil come essere umano e so per certo che questa notizia è dolorosa per lui, come lo è per tutti voi. Non posso parlare per tutti gli altri dirigenti, ma so cosa ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su game-experience
Notizie su altre fonti: xbox phil

Xbox is failing the games industry – and its closure of four first-party studios proves it - xbox is failing the games industry – and its closure of four first-party studios proves it - The sudden closure of Tango Gameworks, Arkane Austin, and two more first-party studios has rocked the xbox eco-system – leaving players to question whether they can trust in the brand any longer. It's ...

Ex Blizzard boss urges fans to stop taking “shots” at Phil Spencer - Ex Blizzard boss urges fans to stop taking “shots” at phil Spencer - xbox is shutting down four Bethesda studios, prompting a tweet from former Blizzard boss Mike Ybarra discussing phil Spencer's decisions.

The Subscription Service Model Has Failed For Xbox - The Subscription Service Model Has Failed For xbox - Despite having xbox as a big publisher, studios like Tango Gameworks are at risk of closure even after creating award-winning games. Publishers are buying up studios with no regard for long-term ...

Video di Tendenza
Video Xbox Mike
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.