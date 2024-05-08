Xbox | Mike Ybarra - ex Presidente di Blizzar - difende Phil Spencer

(Di mercoledì 8 maggio 2024) Dopo la chiusura di diversi team di sviluppo da parte di, fra cui Tango Gameworks e Arkane Austin, non sono mancate le critiche negative da parte della community e dagli altri sviluppatori. I commenti non hanno risparmiato, tuttavia, exdid, ha difeso il CEO, affermando che non è di certo un buon momento per, soprattutto in quanto dispiaciuto come tanti altri per l’accaduto. Ho visto molti utenti scagliarsi controa causa dei recenti annunci fatti da. Lo capisco, ma conoscocome essere umano e so per certo che questa notizia è dolorosa per lui, come lo è per tutti voi. Non posso parlare per tutti gli altri dirigenti, ma so cosa ...

