Only Murders

Only Murders in the Building 4, quando esce, cast e cosa sappiamo della nuova stagione (Di giovedì 29 febbraio 2024) Gli amanti del true crime e delle serie dramedy possono gioire: la quarta attesissima stagione di Only Murders in the Building sta prendendo forma. Selena Gomez, Steve Martin e Martin Short torneranno a risolvere misteri e omicidi in una quarta avvincente storia da godersi tutta d’un fiato. Scopriamo qualcosa in più su questa stagione. “Only Murders in the Building”, la trama della quarta stagione La terza stagione di Only Murders in the Building ci aveva lasciato con il fiato sospeso: oltre alla chiusura del caso di omicidio dell’attore Ben Glenroy, interpretato da Paul Rudd, le ultime puntate avevano lasciato un finale aperto proprio ...
