(Di martedì 27 febbraio 2024) • Marking a significant breakthrough in XR,Air3 can access's AndesGPT model via a smartphone app for generative AI capabilities.•has established theAI Center and released theAI Smartphone White Paper as it continues to explore the forefront of AI development and implementation.•, AlpsenTek, and Qualcomm

Sennheiser unveils HD 490 PRO Studio Headphones for Precise Audio Production: Sennheiser has launched the HD 490 PRO, a reference studio headphone designed specifically for producing, mixing, and mastering. These circumaural, dynamic headphones boast highly precise sound ...gizbot

OPPO unveils New OPPO Air Glass 3 at MWC 2024, Showcasing Innovative Initiates in the Era of AI: Marking a significant breakthrough in XR, OPPO Air Glass 3 can access OPPO's AndesGPT model via a smartphone app for generative AI capabilities. OPPO has established the OPPO AI Center and released ...finance.yahoo

MWC 2024: OPPO showcases AI-powered smart glasses: OPPO aims to deliver an experience similar to wearing regular glasses while offering the best full-color display available. The Air Glass 3 XR's reveal comes at a time when the Apple Vision Pro, ...newsbytesapp