POLITICO: Il Parlamento britannico è caduto nel caos dopo aver votato il cessate il fuoco a Gaza
Caos a Westminster su Gaza, mentre sul Big Ben compare lo slogan di Hamas (Di giovedì 22 febbraio 2024) I legislatori britannici hanno chiesto un cessate il fuoco nella guerra tra Israele e Hamas. Ma We... Contenuto a pagamento - Accedi al sito per abbonartiLeggi tutta la notizia su ilfoglio
Altre Notizie
Chaos in Parliament over Gaza ceasefire vote as SNP and Tory MPs storm out: Chaos in Parliament over Gaza ceasefire vote as MPs storm out - The Commons Speaker allowed a Labour amendment to be called and debated, which also supported a ceasefire, but was not nearly as critica ... msn
Politics latest: Motion of no confidence in Speaker after Gaza debate descends into chaos: The Commons is set to vote on an SNP motion for a ceasefire in Gaza, and the Speaker has sparked fury by going against convention and selecting both the government and Labour amendments. It's relief ... news.sky
Video di Tendenza
Video Caos WestminsterVideo Caos Westminster