XXImo Becomes a Visa Principal Member, Strengthening Its Position as a Leading European Mobility Platform (Di mercoledì 27 settembre 2023) UTRECHT, The Netherlands, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/
XXImo, the prominent European payment and Mobility Platform, has achieved a significant milestone by becoming a Visa Principal Member. From this Position, XXImo is poised to embark on rapid expansion into various European countries, including France, in the coming years. The Principal Membership with Visa will assist XXImo to better serve its customer base across Europe and XXImo continues to develop innovative payment products tailored specifically to the Mobility needs of the business market and provide customers with an advanced Mobility
