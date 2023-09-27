Call of Duty: Mobile Season 9: Graveyard ShiftGame System Trailer di NARUTO x BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM ...I K-Pop NewJeans suonano l'inno per il Campionato Mondiale 2023 di ...Raccontastorie FABA per HalloweenFabrizio Corona: Intervista Esclusiva a Belve - Amore, Carriera e ...Video Victor Osimhen: Dal Trionfo allo Scontro - Le Tensioni si ...Fashion Week Milano 2023: Paola Di Benedetto al Centro dell'AttualitàIncidente Lavorativo a Nocera Inferiore: Operaio 43enne Schiacciato ...Date di Pagamento Pensioni Ottobre 2023: Calendario Completo per INPS ...Schianto Mortale sulla Cassino-Sora: Tre VittimeUltime Blog

XXImo Becomes a Visa Principal Member, Strengthening Its Position as a Leading European Mobility Platform (Di mercoledì 27 settembre 2023) UTRECHT, The Netherlands, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/

XXImo, the prominent European payment and Mobility Platform, has achieved a significant milestone by becoming a Visa Principal Member. From this Position, XXImo is poised to embark on rapid expansion into various European countries, including France, in the coming years. The Principal Membership with Visa will assist XXImo to better serve its customer base across Europe and XXImo continues to develop innovative payment products tailored specifically to the Mobility needs of the business market and provide customers with an advanced Mobility ...
UTRECHT, The Netherlands, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XXImo, the prominent European payment and mobility platform, has achieved a significant milestone by becoming a Visa Principal Member. From ...
