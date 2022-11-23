Epson Europe and SEGA of America Team Up to Celebrate the Release of Sonic Frontiers (Di mercoledì 23 novembre 2022) Explore Sonic Frontiers' Expansive Open Zones on Epson's New Immersive Home Cinema Projector Screen HEMEL HEMPSTEAD, England, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Epson has announced a partnership with SEGA of America to Celebrate the launch of Sonic Frontiers, the new open zone, action-adventure platforming Sonic game with Epson's home cinema projectors, the ideal accessories for any gamer looking to enjoy the high-speed adventure game. For the next year, the cinema projectors will appear across Europe on Epson's Point of Sale materials in stores and online, in product videos and on social media. The campaign features Usain Bolt, the world's fastest man and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Epson has announced a partnership with SEGA of America to Celebrate the launch of Sonic Frontiers, the new open zone, action-adventure platforming Sonic game with Epson's home cinema projectors, the ideal accessories for any gamer looking to enjoy the high-speed adventure game. For the next year, the cinema projectors will appear across Europe on Epson's Point of Sale materials in stores and online, in product videos and on social media. The campaign features Usain Bolt, the world's fastest man and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Epson, addio al mercato delle stampanti laser in favore della sostenibilitàQuella di Epson è un'ottimizzazione della strategia, figlia di trend evidenti, che vedono le inkjet ... analista associato di IDC Europe - il 63% di quelle censite ha acquistato un dispositivo business ...
Lodi, torna il Festival della Fotografia Etica con il World Press PhotoSarà poi la volta del progetto Almost Europe di Luca Nizzoli Toetti, un lavoro di fotografia ... Epson, Imaging partner del Festival, continua ad essere al nostro fianco nella sfida tecnologica di ... Stampanti laser, Epson anticipa la fine Wired Italia
Epson Europe and SEGA of America Team Up to Celebrate the Release of Sonic FrontiersEpson has announced a partnership with SEGA of America to celebrate the launch of Sonic Frontiers, the new open zone, action-adventure platforming Sonic game with Epson's home cinema projectors, the ...
Epson, addio alle laser entro il 2026, il futuro è inkjetSospesa la vendita di stampanti laser, rimpiazzate dalla stampa inkjet. La scelta di Epson all'insegna della sostenibilità ...
Epson EuropeSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Epson Europe