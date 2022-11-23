Brindisi : Il cadavere di Maria Prudenza Bellanova in cella ...I soldi di Ftx Sam Bankman-Fried : La vita dell'ex Ceo tra droga e ...Virginia, sparatoria supermercato Walmart : almeno 10 mortiEA mette alla prova le coppie con lancio di It Takes TwoBATTLEFIELD 2042 STAGIONE 3: ESCALATION LANCIATA OGGIInaugurata oggi la Black Friday Gallery di Amazon nel cuore di MilanoSea of Thieves Stagione 8 è ora disponibileSamsung protagonista nel Metaverso e alla Milan Games WeekARRIVA JUST DANCE 2023 EDITION NACON E RIG LANCIANO IL CRASHBACKUltime Blog

Epson Europe and SEGA of America Team Up to Celebrate the Release of Sonic Frontiers

Epson Europe and SEGA of America Team Up to Celebrate the Release of Sonic Frontiers (Di mercoledì 23 novembre 2022) Explore Sonic Frontiers' Expansive Open Zones on Epson's New Immersive Home Cinema Projector Screen HEMEL HEMPSTEAD, England, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Epson has announced a partnership with SEGA of America to Celebrate the launch of Sonic Frontiers, the new open zone, action-adventure platforming Sonic game with Epson's home cinema projectors, the ideal accessories for any gamer looking to enjoy the high-speed adventure game.   For the next year, the cinema projectors will appear across Europe on Epson's Point of Sale materials in stores and online, in product videos and on social media. The campaign features Usain Bolt, the world's fastest man and ...
