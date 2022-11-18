European Compliance Community to Gather in Amsterdam 20-22 March 2023

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 18 novembre 2022) MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/Society of Corporateand Ethics® (SCCE®) announces the return to an in-person experience for its 11th Annual& Ethics Institute after three years of virtual conferencing. Theassembly of this annual event will be held infor three days beginning 20. The full agenda is available at corporate.org/ECEI. SCCE & HCCA CEO Gerry Zack says the two highlights for this year's conference are the return to in-person and the slate of-based speakers lined up to lead the conference sessions. "I am so excited to once again be in-person with theand Ethics ...