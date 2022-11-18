European Compliance Community to Gather in Amsterdam 20-22 March 2023 (Di venerdì 18 novembre 2022) MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics® (SCCE®) announces the return to an in-person experience for its 11th Annual European Compliance & Ethics Institute after three years of virtual conferencing. The 2023 assembly of this annual event will be held in Amsterdam for three days beginning 20 March. The full agenda is available at corporateCompliance.org/2023ECEI. SCCE & HCCA CEO Gerry Zack says the two highlights for this year's conference are the return to in-person and the slate of European-based speakers lined up to lead the conference sessions. "I am so excited to once again be in-person with the European Compliance and Ethics ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics® (SCCE®) announces the return to an in-person experience for its 11th Annual European Compliance & Ethics Institute after three years of virtual conferencing. The 2023 assembly of this annual event will be held in Amsterdam for three days beginning 20 March. The full agenda is available at corporateCompliance.org/2023ECEI. SCCE & HCCA CEO Gerry Zack says the two highlights for this year's conference are the return to in-person and the slate of European-based speakers lined up to lead the conference sessions. "I am so excited to once again be in-person with the European Compliance and Ethics ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Iron Mountain Data Centers Expands EMEA Footprint... Madrid is forecasted to become one of the largest European data center markets. The Madrid Data ...infrastructure they require backed by Iron Mountain Data Center's industry leading compliance and ...
Armonizzare le regole UE per una cibersicurezza fondata sulla privacy...progettazione e per impostazione predefinita sono elementi essenziali per garantire la compliance ... l'European Data Protection Board (il comitato dei Garanti degli stati membri), l'ENISA . L'EDPS in ... Ai Act, la compliance costerà alle Pmi dieci volte meno del previsto CorCom
European Compliance Community to Gather in Amsterdam 20-22 March 2023(Adnkronos) – MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics® (SCCE®) announces the return to an in-person experience for its 11th Annual European Compliance & ...
UAE'S J. AWAN & PARTNERS EXPANDS INTERNATIONAL GOVERNANCE, RISK AND COMPLIANCE MANAGEMENT CONSULTING FIRM WITH OPENING OF NEW LONDON OFFICEThe London office will serve as J. Awan & Partners' new European headquarters as well as provide a regional platform for the firm's partner company, Azakaw, an AI-powered regulatory technology ...
European ComplianceSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : European Compliance