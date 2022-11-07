RÉMI BONNET AND NIENKE BRINKMAN WIN THE GOLDEN TRAIL SERIES (Di lunedì 7 novembre 2022) ANNECY, France, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/
RÉMI BONNET and NIENKE BRINKMAN are the GOLDEN TRAIL SERIES champions after the grand final of the 2022 season, the Madeira Ocean&TRAILs® Stage Race. Unreachable!They were already too far ahead! Just before attacking the final race week - 5 stages on the island of Madeira - RÉMI BONNET (Salomon / Red Bull team, Switzerland) and NIENKE BRINKMAN (Nike TRAIL team, the Netherlands) had enough points for a comfortable lead, after a solid season and wins collected over the regular season's races. They did not even have to wait until the end of the week... After the 4th stage, the two champions were declared winners of the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
THE GOLDEN TRAIL SERIES SETS OUT TO CONQUER AMERICABoth races were won by the same two athletes: Rémi Bonnet (team Salomon /Red Bull, Switzerland) for the men, and Nienke Brinkman (team Nike Trail, Netherlands) for the women. Two victories in two ...
