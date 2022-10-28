Bauma 2022: Zoomlion Showcases New Series of Tower Cranes and Pump Trucks Localized for the European Market (Di venerdì 28 ottobre 2022) MUNICH, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion"; 1157.HK) is exhibiting a new Series of Tower Cranes and Pump Trucks that are specially customized for the European Market at the Bauma 2022 trade show, taking place from October 24 to 30 in Munich, Germany. "Zoomlion's global blueprint leverages our frontier technologies, extensive front-line service experience, and combines Market insights from our European subsidiaries Wilber and CIFA to expand our localization and customization strategy, bringing more products to European customers that will better serve ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
La nuova selezionatrice per pale e minipale28/10/2022 - 1 ton di peso e una capacità di carico di 0.6 m 3 per un'attrezzatura versatile e affidabile: MB Crusher ha portato a Bauma 2022 il nuovo vaglio stellare MB - HDS220 , adatto per pale e minipale dalle 4.5 alle 11 tons. Praticità, affidabilità e produttività in cantiere Compatta, versatile ed estremamente maneggevole, ...
Le novit CTE a Bauma 202228/10/2022 - L'appuntamento internazionale più importante del settore delle costruzioni ha aperto i battenti: CTE SpA è presente a Bauma 2022 in area esterna FS 1103/10 in uno spazio espositivo di 300 mq. Rispetto alle edizioni precedenti della fiera tedesca, quest'anno più che mai le aziende devono superare sfide come la ... Le novità CTE a Bauma 2022 Edilportale.com
Trasformazione del settore edile: Continental al bauma per aumentare la produttività dei clientiMan mano che il settore edile diventa sempre più digitalizzato, un indicatore chiave in particolare viene messo a fuoco: la ...
