WWE: Scale in quantità infinita, voli incredibili e il NA Title in palio in un ladder match sensazionale (Di domenica 23 ottobre 2022) Halloween Havoc si è aperto con il ladder match valido per il North American Championship, cinque i protagonisti di questo match che ha visto affrontarsi l’ex campione Carmelo Hayes, Wes Lee, Oro Mensah, Nathan Frazier e Von Wagner. Tutti questi atleti, tranne Hayes in quanto ex campione, hanno affrontato e vinto dei match di qualificazione dopo che il titolo è rimasto vacante per volontà di Shawn Michaels che l’ha “strappato” dalle mani di Solo Sikoa. Il coronamento di un sogno Oltre ai 5 atleti protagonisti del match a bordo ring erano presenti anche Robert Stone e Trick Williams che come sempre hanno accompagnato Von Wagner e Carmelo Hayes. Il match è stato un susseguirsi di azioni da highlights che hanno fatto impazzire i fan presenti e il pubblico da casa. Difficile ...
