“Only the strong survive”: il Boss è tornato (Di venerdì 30 settembre 2022) The Boss è tornato e porta in dote un nuovo album: si intitola “<strong>Only strong> the strong survive” e celebra la musica soul. Quando esce “<strong>Only strong> the strong survive”? Uscirà l’11 novembre il nuovo album di Bruce Springsteen. Si tratta del 21esimo album ed esce a 2 anni di distanza da “Letter to you”. Diversamente dal suo precedente lavoro, in “<strong>Only strong> the strong survive” il Boss reinterpreta 15 brani soul di grande successo. Da Jerry Butler sino ad Aretha Franklin, passando per Diana Ross, Springsteen decide di rispolverare i brani dei grandi artisti che hanno dato una scossa al mondo della ... Leggi su spettacolo.periodicodaily (Di venerdì 30 settembre 2022) Thee porta in dote un nuovo album: si intitola “<>Only strong> the” e celebra la musica soul. Quando esce “<>Only strong> the”? Uscirà l’11 novembre il nuovo album di Bruce Springsteen. Si tratta del 21esimo album ed esce a 2 anni di distanza da “Letter to you”. Diversamente dal suo precedente lavoro, in “<>Only strong> the” ilreinterpreta 15 brani soul di grande successo. Da Jerry Butler sino ad Aretha Franklin, passando per Diana Ross, Springsteen decide di rispolverare i brani dei grandi artisti che hanno dato una scossa al mondo della ...

the_only_mellow : Lo stile prima di tutto… bisogna farsi riconoscere ?? #30settembre #Italia #Italy #style - 1956lia : RT @RaiNews: Il #Boss è tornato. L'11 novembre esce 'Only The Strong Survive' di #BruceSpringsteen - mattiart_txt : Nella cover di questo album Frank è stato truccato come un Clown. Non so per quale motivo ma mi fa molto ridere...… - fabrimilan65 : RT @fabrimilan65: #BruceSpringsteen ha pubblicato una nuova canzone intitolata 'Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)' cover di uno storico brano di… - sonolavalee : RT @saraaverd: pazzia di oggi? forse ho deciso che mi tatuo “love is only for the brave” -