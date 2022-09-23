The First Hydrogen Fuel Cell Journey Coach in Europe Presented by Sinosynergy in IAA 2022 (Di venerdì 23 settembre 2022) - HANNOVER, Germany, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Sinosynergy, a world-leading Hydrogen Fuel Cell products and solutions provider, has launched the First Hydrogen Fuel Cell Journey Coach in Europe at IAA TRANSPORTATION 2022, the world's largest and most important exhibition for transportation and logistic sectors taking place from 20-25 September in Hannover, Germany. As Sinosynergy's European debut, the company is showcasing a "Hydrogen Fuel Cell Journey Coach", which is jointly developed with Allenbus, Feichi, Marcopolo and Danfoss. Customized for ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ashtrom expands its activity in the renewable energy sector in the U.S. : Ashtrom Group Signs with a partner a first PPA Agreement in the US to Sell ~235MWdc Electricity in their ~400 MWdc Project in Texas
Finax : Pan-European Pension Product is now available in the first EU country
Sky, al via la partnership con Paramount in ItaliaTra i titoli più recenti disponibili su Paramount+ serie come The First Lady, Mayor of Kingstown e The Offer , film come Scream e Jackass Foreve r e produzioni originali italiane come Circeo e ...
Paramount+ è disponibile per tutti gli abbonati Sky Cinema senza costi aggiuntiviParamount+ ha aperto le danze in Italia il 15 settembre, proponendo un catalogo complessivo di 8.000 ore di contenuti, tra i quali Star Trek " Strange New Worlds, The First Lady, Mayor of Kingstown e ... In the first months of 2022, more than 38 thousand of asylum requests have been submitted Fondazione Openpolis
Sinopec Receives Airworthiness Certificate for China's First Large-Scale Production of Bio-jet Fuel
c-LEcta: OFB Starts Construction Work for “BioSquare Leipzig” Technology CampusOFB Projektentwicklung has started the first construction phase of the “BioSquare Leipzig” on a partial area of around 11,600 m² of the construction site 6a on the street “Alte Messe.” The symbolic gr ...
