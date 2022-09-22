The Pope goes to Astana but deserts Ukraine (Di giovedì 22 settembre 2022) A third republic different from the previous ones It is undoubtedly a crucial mission entrusted to ... Leggo l'intervista che Papa Francesco ha rilasciato a La Stampa in tema di Europa, ecologia e ... Leggi su italiaoggi (Di giovedì 22 settembre 2022) A third republic different from the previous ones It is undoubtedly a crucial mission entrusted to ... Leggo l'intervista che Papa Francesco ha rilasciato a La Stampa in tema di Europa, ecologia e ...

florinarazvan : RT @BrandauerLudwig: MARIO, STAI SERENO..TE RENOMINO, ASPETTO CONFERMA DA: BUDIN,VON DER KAZZEL,MICRON, SHOLTZ,ZELENSKY, THE YOUNG POPE F… - BrandauerLudwig : MARIO, STAI SERENO..TE RENOMINO, ASPETTO CONFERMA DA: BUDIN,VON DER KAZZEL,MICRON, SHOLTZ,ZELENSKY, THE YOUNG POP… - stmonta : RT @Rincewind237: 'The Pope hates democracy' VIVA IL PAPA RE, MORTE A GLI LIBERALI - Rincewind237 : 'The Pope hates democracy' VIVA IL PAPA RE, MORTE A GLI LIBERALI - usacaonima : RT @MassimoFaggioli: un esempio di come non capire niente della situazione 'Pope Francis has 24 hours to do the right thing' -