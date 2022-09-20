This England: le cose da sapere sulla miniserie britannica (Di martedì 20 settembre 2022) Le sei puntate che ricostruiscono l'amministrazione del primo ministro Boris Johnson del Regno Unito investito dalla pandemia debuttano dal 30 settembre su Sky e Now Leggi su wired (Di martedì 20 settembre 2022) Le sei puntate che ricostruiscono l'amministrazione del primo ministro Boris Johnson del Regno Unito investito dalla pandemia debuttano dal 30 settembre su Sky e Now

larsenfede : RT @f_nastasi: ????#Brasile #Bolsonaro usa viaggio di Stato al funerale di Elisabetta II come atto elettorale, improvvisa comizio da balcone… - f_nastasi : ????#Brasile #Bolsonaro usa viaggio di Stato al funerale di Elisabetta II come atto elettorale, improvvisa comizio da… - vivosoloperDemi : RT @ct2bms: Questa foto è stata scattata in Inghilterra ditemi se quella nuvola non ha la sagoma della regina. - This photo was taken in En… - AnnaMancini81 : This England, dal 23 settembre su Sky la serie che racconta come Boris Johnson ha vissuto i primi mesi di pandemia… - techprincess_it : Le novità in arrivo su Sky e NOW questa settimana -