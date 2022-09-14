Palladium per Destiny 2: La Regina dei SussurriFallout 76 | Spedizioni: Il Pitt è ora disponibile gratuitamente State of Play - tutto quello che è stato annunciatoA San Benedetto del Tronto donna trovata morta in spiaggiaCanguro aggredisce e sbrana : 77enne lo teneva con lui in casaOYSHO LANCIA L'APP TRAININGSYNDUALITY, IL NUOVO SCI-FI SHOOTER DI BANDAI NAMCOIL KING OF IRON FIST TORNA CON TEKKEN 8Cos'è il Digital Advertising e perché è così importante la Pubblicità ...IT TAKES TWO ARRIVA SU NINTENDO SWITCHUltime Blog

Nippon Express Obtains GDP Certification of Compliance with WHO Standards at East Japan Pharmaceutical Center

Nippon Express
Nippon Express Obtains GDP Certification of Compliance with WHO Standards at East Japan Pharmaceutical Center (Di mercoledì 14 settembre 2022) - Dedicated Pharmaceutical Logistics Facility Offers Storage and Transport in Two Temperature Ranges - TOKYO, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 Nippon Express Co., Ltd. (hereafter "Nippon Express"), a group company of Nippon Express HOLDINGS, INC., has acquired Good Distribution Practice (GDP) Certification for its East Japan Pharmaceutical Center (Kuki City, Saitama Prefecture), effective July 29, evidencing its Compliance with WHO Standards for the proper distribution of Pharmaceuticals. Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202209086166-O1-PLmZo0wX Photo1: East Japan ...
