RISULTATI | IWA La Legge della Strada #5 11 09 2022 Difeso Titolo EPW

I RISULTATI dello Show andato in scena la scorsa Domenica a Roma: IWA La Legge della Strada 5Domenica 11 Settembre – Roma -Triple Treat MatchFlyin' Gabriel batte Nathan Frost e Alex Nakache-Max Peach batte Sebastian De Witt w/Axel Fury-IWA Cruiserweight TitleMr. Flowey (c) batte Bjorn e mantiene il Titolo-Nano Lopez batte Dave Blasco-EPW Heavyweight TitleTristan Archer batte Fabio Ferrari (c) e diventa Nuovo Campione!!!-VP Dozer batte Taoman-Triple Treat Match for IWA Heavyweight TitleFlavio Augusto (c) batte Axel Tischer e Karim Brigante e mantiene il Titolo
