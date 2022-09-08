LA LIVREA FERRARI GIALLO MODENA ITALIAN GP È IN EA SPORTS F1 22Red Dead Online: bonus per commercianti, tre nuove missioni e nuove ...Xbox - nuovo Controller Wireless Elite per Xbox Series 2 – Core PGA TOUR 2K23 svela l’“Elite Roster” dei giocatori professionistiNBA 2K23 // The CityEOLO RADDOPPIA LA VELOCITÀ DI INTERNETGotham Knights: svelato il trailer con il dietro le quinte della ...Nuovo aggiornamento di sistema per PS5 è disponibileTower of Fantasy annuncia il primo Major UpdateDisponibile la Patch 1.6 Edgerunners per Cyberpunk 2077Ultime Blog

LCM Partners appoints Roger Kibble-White as Group CFO

LCM Partners appoints Roger Kibble-White as Group CFO (Di giovedì 8 settembre 2022) LONDON, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/

LCM Partners, a leading European Alternatives Investment Manager, today announced that it has appointed Roger Kibble-White as the Group CFO.  Roger has significant experience in the investment industry as a CFO and joins from Fidelity International, a leading fund manager with over $600bn of assets under manager, where he was the Group Finance Director. Prior to this role, Roger spent 16 years at JP Morgan Chase where he held several positions including Global CFO for Asset Management and CFO for EMEA Treasury and the Chief Investment Office. He is a KPMG-trained chartered accountant and a qualified corporate treasurer. Roger will lead the Group's finance team, which will include ...
