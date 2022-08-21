The Idol: un nuovo trailer della serie con Lily-Rose Depp e The Weeknd (Di domenica 21 agosto 2022) HBO ha condiviso un nuovo trailer della serie The Idol, con protagonisti Lily-Rose Depp e Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye. HBO ha condiviso un nuovo trailer della serie The Idol, con protagonista l'attrice Lily-Rose Depp e Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye nei ruoli principali. Nel video si introducono i membri del cast e si regala qualche dettaglio della trama, mostrando dei passaggi della vita della giovane protagonista. Attualmente la tv via cavo HBO non ha ancora annunciato la data di uscita sugli schermi di The Idol e nel ... Leggi su movieplayer (Di domenica 21 agosto 2022) HBO ha condiviso unThe, con protagonistie Abel "The" Tesfaye. HBO ha condiviso unThe, con protagonista l'attricee Abel "The" Tesfaye nei ruoli principali. Nel video si introducono i membri del cast e si regala qualche dettagliotrama, mostrando dei passaggivitagiovane protagonista. Attualmente la tv via cavo HBO non ha ancora annunciato la data di uscita sugli schermi di Thee nel ...

savemytears__ : io mica l’ho capito di che parla the idol, ma sicuro lo vedrò e non lo spiego nemmeno perché, è scontato - nigraebacix : il teaser di ' The Idol ' mi ha asfaltato. - jenlisaswasabi : RT @jenlisaswasabi: NO REGÀ NON JENNIE E LA SUA FESSA MASTODONTICA NEI CREDITI DI THE IDOL COL NOME JENNIE RUBY JANE ANZICHÉ JENNIE KIM LEI… - BP_Yul3ria : RT @_blackpinkita: [PHOTO] Jennie dal secondo teaser della serie @hbo ‘The Idol’ #BLACKPINK #???? #JENNIE #?? @BLACKPINK - lostinthefir : the idol deve uscire quest’anno perché mi rifiuto di aspettare ! -