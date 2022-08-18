Dynamite 17.08.22 House of The Dragon (Di giovedì 18 agosto 2022) Un caloroso saluto ai lettori di ZW, siamo pronti per un nuovo episodio di Dynamite. Oggi ci troviamo nel Charleston Coliseum di Charleston, West Virginia, per l’episodio speciale House of The Dragon e l’opener della serata è perfettamente in tema con il nome della puntata: l’American Dragon Bryan Danielson affronterà in un attesissimo rematch il Dragon Slayer Daniel Garcia. Oggi scopriremo anche quale sarà il partner a sorpresa degli Young Bucks in vista del torneo con in palio i titoli Trios ed assisteremo allo scontro al microfono tra CM Punk e Jon Moxley. Lo show si apre sulle note di ‘Cult of Personality’, siamo pronti ad ascoltare le prime parole di CM Punk dal suo ritorno di sette giorni fa. PROMO: CM Punk ha intenzione di chiudere una questione in sospeso ed invita l’eroe di casa Adam ...Leggi su zonawrestling
