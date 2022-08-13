WRECKFEST sta arrivando su dispositivi mobiliPROGRAMMA STREAMING DEI CAMPIONATI MONDIALI POKÉMON 2022Nvidia: il meglio della tecnologia a prezzi speciali Xiaomi presenta Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 e tante altre novitàIntel introduce protezioni contro le minacce fisicheRainbow Six Extraction - l'evento Crisi Eclipse fa precipitare gli ...Moda e Vacanze : Come vestire i bimbi in estateViaggiare con animali domestici – 3 Consigli utiliGotham Knights: svelato il trailer ufficiale dedicato a Cappuccio ...Xbox ritorna in presenza alla Gamescom 2022Ultime Blog

AEW: Parker Boudreaux firma con la All Elite (Di sabato 13 agosto 2022) AEW ha un nuovo acquisto che molti stanno tenendo d’occhio. Si tratta di Parker Boudreaux, il giovane wrestler reduce da una poco brillante avventura a NXT 2.0. Boudreaux ha firmato con la compagnia dopo il suo esordio vincente contro Sonny Kiss. After a win in his @AEWonTV debut + an eventful night for The Trustbusters, it’s official: @TheParkerB is #AllElite!#AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/IhwhTPfwiH— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 13, 2022 Il breve periodo WWE Boudreaux ha firmato con la WWE nel febbraio 2021 e da subito ha ottenuto molte attenzioni, ulteriormente alimentate dalla sua somiglianza con un giovane Brock Lesnar. Al debutto, il giovane astro è stato presentato con il nome Harland e ha assistito Joe Gacy nel suo periodo a NXT. ...
AEW Rampage results: Danielson and Garcia come face-to-face in Dynamite preview

Last night’s AEW Rampage saw the face-off between Daniel Garcia and Bryan Danielson as the prepare for 2-ou-of-3 falls on Wednesday.
