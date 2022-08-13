AEW: Parker Boudreaux firma con la All Elite (Di sabato 13 agosto 2022) AEW ha un nuovo acquisto che molti stanno tenendo d’occhio. Si tratta di Parker Boudreaux, il giovane wrestler reduce da una poco brillante avventura a NXT 2.0. Boudreaux ha firmato con la compagnia dopo il suo esordio vincente contro Sonny Kiss. After a win in his @AEWonTV debut + an eventful night for The Trustbusters, it’s official: @TheParkerB is #AllElite!#AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/IhwhTPfwiH— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 13, 2022 Il breve periodo WWE Boudreaux ha firmato con la WWE nel febbraio 2021 e da subito ha ottenuto molte attenzioni, ulteriormente alimentate dalla sua somiglianza con un giovane Brock Lesnar. Al debutto, il giovane astro è stato presentato con il nome Harland e ha assistito Joe Gacy nel suo periodo a NXT. ...Leggi su zonawrestling
TSOWrestling : Adesso è ufficiale: Parker Boudreax is #AllElite! #TSOW // #TSOS // #AEW - IsolaWrestling : Parker Boudreaux debutterà venerdì ad AEW Rampage - theshieldofspo1 : Parker Boudreaux debutterà venerdì ad AEW Rampage - TSOWrestling : Annunciato il debutto televisivo dell'ex-atleta di #WWENXT in #AEW #TSOW // #TSOS -
- Parker Boudreaux ha firmato per la All Elite Wrestling The Shield Of Wrestling
- AEW Rampage Report 12/08/2022 - Quake by the Lake Tuttowrestling
- Come è andato il debutto di Parker Boudreaux (ex WWE) in AEW - VIDEO World Wrestling
- AEW: Tutti i match e segmenti annunciati per Rampage (12 agosto) Spazio Wrestling
AEW: Parker Boudreaux firma con la All EliteAEW ha un nuovo acquisto che molti stanno tenendo d'occhio. Si tratta di Parker Boudreaux, il giovane wrestler reduce da una poco brillante avventura a NXT 2.0. Boudreaux ha firmato con la compagnia d ...
AEW Rampage results: Danielson and Garcia come face-to-face in Dynamite previewLast night’s AEW Rampage saw the face-off between Daniel Garcia and Bryan Danielson as the prepare for 2-ou-of-3 falls on Wednesday.
AEW ParkerSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : AEW Parker