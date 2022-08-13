AEW | Parker Boudreaux firma con la All Elite

(Di sabato 13 agosto 2022) AEW ha un nuovo acquisto che molti stanno tenendo d’occhio. Si tratta di, il giovane wrestler reduce da una poco brillante avventura a NXT 2.0.hato con la compagnia dopo il suo esordio vincente contro Sonny Kiss. After a win in his @AEWonTV debut + an eventful night for The Trustbusters, it’s official: @TheB is #All!#AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/IhwhTPfwiH— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 13, 2022 Il breve periodo WWEhato con la WWE nel febbraio 2021 e da subito ha ottenuto molte attenzioni, ulteriormente alimentate dalla sua somiglianza con un giovane Brock Lesnar. Al debutto, il giovane astro è stato presentato con il nome Harland e ha assistito Joe Gacy nel suo periodo a NXT. ...

Last night's AEW Rampage saw the face-off between Daniel Garcia and Bryan Danielson as the prepare for 2-ou-of-3 falls on Wednesday.