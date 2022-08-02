10,000 RMB! "My Guangdong Story" short video solicitation calls for global entries (Di martedì 2 agosto 2022) GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Your videos on Guangdong could win you some serious cash prizes, up to 10,000 RMB. Come and take part in the event "My Guangdong Story" global solicitation for short videos. The event hosted by Nanfang Media Group is open to all teams and individuals worldwide from August 2 to October 15, with an offline sharing event in November this year. Participants just need to make a video to share their unique stories of Guangdong, a major economic powerhouse in China and the center of Lingnan culture. Your life and career in Guangdong, a bite of local culture, once-in-a-lifetime travel here... All are welcome! How to participate: Enter the event's official webpage ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Your videos on Guangdong could win you some serious cash prizes, up to 10,000 RMB. Come and take part in the event "My Guangdong Story" global solicitation for short videos. The event hosted by Nanfang Media Group is open to all teams and individuals worldwide from August 2 to October 15, with an offline sharing event in November this year. Participants just need to make a video to share their unique stories of Guangdong, a major economic powerhouse in China and the center of Lingnan culture. Your life and career in Guangdong, a bite of local culture, once-in-a-lifetime travel here... All are welcome! How to participate: Enter the event's official webpage ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
aiser47694945 : @UnnamedPlayer15 @OttobreInfo La famiglia riesce a malapena a sopravvivere con il reddito mensile di 3.000 RMB (cir… -
OPPO tra arte e tecnologia. Annunicata la quarta edizione del progetto OPPO Renovators Emerging ArtistsI partecipanti potranno vincere premi e prodotti per un valore di oltre 100.000 RMB (15.000 euro) e avranno l'opportunità di vedere le proprie opere d'arte pubblicate su palinsesti internazionali ...
Oppo lancia il progetto Renovators Emerging ArtistsI partecipanti potranno vincere premi e prodotti per un valore di oltre 100.000 RMB e avranno l'opportunità di vedere le proprie opere d'arte pubblicate su palinsesti internazionali come il London ... L’Arabia Saudita tratta anche con la Cina: pagamenti sul petrolio in yuan Corriere della Sera
10,000 RMB! "My Guangdong Story" short video solicitation calls for global entriesYour videos on Guangdong could win you some serious cash prizes, up to 10,000 RMB. Come and take part in the event "My Guangdong Story" Global Solicitation for Short Videos.
Daughter Dies at Work, Company Forces Family to Lend RMB100,000Heart transplant surgery could have saved Huihui’s life, but her family could not afford the procedure. According to China’s Occupational Injury Insurance Ordinance, “Death from sudden disease during ...
000 RMBSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : 000 RMB