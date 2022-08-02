10 | 000 RMB! My Guangdong Story short video solicitation calls for global entries

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 2 agosto 2022) GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/Yours oncould win you some serious cash prizes, up to 10,000 RMB. Come and take part in the event "Myfors. The event hosted by Nanfang Media Group is open to all teams and individuals worldwide from August 2 to October 15, with an offline sharing event in November this year. Participants just need to make ato share their unique stories of, a major economic powerhouse in China and the center of Lingnan culture. Your life and career in, a bite of local culture, once-in-a-lifetime travel here... All are welcome! How to participate: Enter the event's official webpage ...