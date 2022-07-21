LIFTE H2 and Burckhardt Compression announce their collaboration for Hydrogen projects

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 21 luglio 2022) BERLIN, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/Theinfrastructure development companyH2, head quartered in the US with a German subsidiary, and compressor manufacturer, head quartered in Switzerland, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to develop a joint offering ofsolutions to the market. The combination ofH2's product and project development services and's technology and global service capability provides differentiated long-term and integrated value for our customers.H2 is implementing advanced product and services roadmaps, coordinated with a campaign of infrastructure, and a collaborative business model that provides ...