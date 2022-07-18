Court Rejects Medidata Lawsuit Against Veeva for Lack of Evidence | Blocks Medidata' s Moves to Limit Competition and Employee Rights

(Di lunedì 18 luglio 2022) Major win forand the life sciences industry asends'sto stifle innovation and free flow of talent NEW YORK and BARCELONA, Spain, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/The United States Districtfor the Southern District of New York has dismissed the trade secret misappropriationfiled by, a Dassault Systèmes company,Systems (NYSE: VEEV). Midway through the jury trial, the judge ended the proceedings and rejected the suit, finding thatwas unable to substantiate its claims. The ruling is an important move in the protection of ...

Pubblicità

enzomazza : @effepi72 @giffonifilmfest @AceaGruppo @Zuiki_Italia @BayerItalia @Acqua_Lete @clearchannel_it @Caffe_Motta… -

...by fallible human beings that a person is beyond redemption - a judgment the Catholic Church. The state should act with justice and mercy by sparing Mr. Ramirez's life. The Supremehas ...Continues here: Spanishopening code for automated public decisions - ...Major win for employee rights and the life sciences industry as court ends Medidata's moves to stifle innovation and free flow of talent NEW YORK and BARCELONA, Spain, July 18, 2022 ...Major win for employee rights and the life sciences industry as court ends Medidata's moves to stifle innovation and free flow of talent NEW YORK ...