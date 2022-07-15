The Patient: Steve Carell è un terapista in ostaggio di un serial killer nel trailer della serie FX (Di venerdì 15 luglio 2022) Steve Carell e Domhnall Gleeson si fronteggiano nel trailer della serie The Patient, dai creatori di The Americans. FX ha svelato il trailer di The Patient, serie drammatica firmata dagli autori di The Americans Joe Wiseberg e Joel Fields che vede protagonisti Steve Carell e Domhnall Gleeson. Scritta da Wiseberg e Fields, The Patient racconta la storia di uno psicoterapeuta (Steve Carell) che si ritrova prigioniero del serial killer Sam Fortner (Domhnall Gleeson), che ha una richiesta inaspettata: frenare i suoi impulsi. Ma sbrogliare la mente di questo uomo e affrontare in contemporanea i suoi problemi repressi crea un ... Leggi su movieplayer (Di venerdì 15 luglio 2022)e Domhnall Gleeson si fronteggiano nelThe, dai creatori di The Americans. FX ha svelato ildi Thedrammatica firmata dagli autori di The Americans Joe Wiseberg e Joel Fields che vede protagonistie Domhnall Gleeson. Scritta da Wiseberg e Fields, Theracconta la storia di uno psicoterapeuta () che si ritrova prigioniero delSam Fortner (Domhnall Gleeson), che ha una richiesta inaspettata: frenare i suoi impulsi. Ma sbrogliare la mente di questo uomo e affrontare in contemporanea i suoi problemi repressi crea un ...

