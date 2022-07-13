Interplex commits to "Making Sustainability a Reality"

Kirby’s Dream Buffet arriva su Nintendo Switch quest'estateL'Evento Guardiani Stellari sta per cominciareApex Legends Mobile Stagione 2: DISTORSIONELEGO PRESENTA IL NUOVO SET CHEVROLET CAMARO Z28Rollerdrome: prezzo di lancio e video sviluppatoriArriva la Platinum Edition di Farming Simulator 22Bowers & Wilkins presenta le nuove cuffie PX7 s2NVIDIA all’Amazon Prime Day con offerte incredibiliKingston rilascia DataTraverler Max Type-A, unità flash USB ad alte ...Francesco Totti e Ilary Blasi : fine del loro matrimonioUltime Blog

 Interplex, a world-class business striving to provide best-fit solutions and products, released its Global Sustainability Report 2021 today. This unveils its efforts to attain maximum energy optimization, increase the share of renewable energy, improve water conservation, and reduce waste and sourcing responsibly. Interplex has lowered its CO2 intensity by 11% by switching to LED lights in 93% of its facilities. It has also installed photovoltaic panels in 12% of them, generating 3,165 MWh of solar power, which offsets 2.1% of the company's annual electricity. Interplex has now attained a CDP Climate Change rating C. In addition, 91% of Interplex manufacturing plants have gained ISO 14001:2015 certification for environmental management systems, and the company ...
