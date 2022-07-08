Zibo, Shandong, accelerates its transformation into the biggest pre-prepared food industrial base in northern China (Di venerdì 8 luglio 2022) Zibo, China, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Themed along the lines of building a better future for the pre-prepared food industry and for enjoying the uniquely-flavored Zibo cuisine, the 2022 China (Shandong) Pre-prepared food Industry Development Conference hosted by the Shandong Provincial Department of Commerce, the People's Government of Zibo, and the China Pre-prepared food Industry Alliance was recently held in Zibo, Shandong Province. More than 300 experts, scholars, and leaders from the pre-prepared food industry gathered to discuss development ideas for the industry and to
Shortlisted for the 2022 WLA Award Zibo, Shandong to become the second park - city in ChinaOf all the new parks, the Zibo High - tech Zone Cultural and Sports Park is the most impressive. The park, which covers an area of 179 mu (12 hectares), is composed of 8 sections, including the
