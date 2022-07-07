Zhiyi Biotech Raised $45 Million in Series B Funding Round to Accelerate the Clinical Development of LBPs Pipelines (Di giovedì 7 luglio 2022) GUANGZHOU, China, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Recently, Zhiyi Biotech announced that it has Raised $15 Million in its B++ Funding Round. The funds will be used to boost the Clinical Development of the company's live biotherapeutic products (LBPs) Pipelines. It's worth mentioning that Zhiyi has successfully completed a total of $45 Million in B, B+ and B++ Funding , with investors including Qingkong SinoKing Capital, SDIC Venture Capital, KIP etc. Zhiyi is a Clinical-stage Biotech leading in LBPs in China. It has built up a complete technical and industrial platform, covering from the isolation and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
