Diablo Immortal nuovi aggiornamenti in arrivo questa settimanaANNUNCIATO THE DIVISION RESURGENCE MOBILERicerca dispersi Marmolada : in campo specialistiAlluvioni Australia : evacuate 60 mila personeGod of War Ragnarök verrà lanciato l'11.09.2022.Nintendo Switch – Modello OLED edizione speciale Splatoon 3Italian Video Game Awards 2022: ecco i vincitori Hisense presenta la nuova gamma TV 2022Cellularline lancia il sistema di ricarica 3 in 1 per dispositivi ...Destroy All Humans! 2 - Reprobed - Co-Op TrailerUltime Blog

Zhiyi Biotech Raised $45 Million in Series B Funding Round to Accelerate the Clinical Development of LBPs Pipelines

Zhiyi Biotech
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©
GUANGZHOU, China, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Zhiyi Biotech announced that it has Raised $15 ...

zazoom
Commenta
Zhiyi Biotech Raised $45 Million in Series B Funding Round to Accelerate the Clinical Development of LBPs Pipelines (Di giovedì 7 luglio 2022) GUANGZHOU, China, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Recently, Zhiyi Biotech announced that it has Raised $15 Million in its B++ Funding Round. The funds will be used to boost the Clinical Development of the company's live biotherapeutic products (LBPs) Pipelines. It's worth mentioning that Zhiyi has successfully completed a total of $45 Million in B, B+ and B++ Funding , with investors including Qingkong SinoKing Capital, SDIC Venture Capital, KIP etc. Zhiyi is a Clinical-stage Biotech leading in LBPs in China. It has built up a complete technical and industrial platform, covering from the isolation and ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Pubblicità

Zhiyi Biotech Raised $45 Million in Series B Funding Round to Accelerate the Clinical Development of LBPs Pipelines

Zhiyi is a clinical-stage biotech leading in LBPs in China. It has built up a complete technical and industrial platform, covering from the isolation and identification of new functional strains to ...

DailyBreath Among 1 of 3 in Virginia Spotlighted in #WeArePlay Campaign

DailyBreath, LLC, a cloud-based SAAS company delivering personalized environmental insights for better asthma outcomes, announces its mobile app, DailyBreath, has been spotlighted in the #WeArePlay ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Zhiyi Biotech
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Zhiyi Biotech Zhiyi Biotech Raised Million Series