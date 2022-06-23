PODA Announces Results of Special Meeting of Shareholders

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 arriverà su Nintendo Switch il 29 luglioQuickload powered by OGR Torino: dal 25 luglio al 30 settembreArriva Nilah, nuovo campione di League of LegendsMERCENARI DI VENTURA, STAGIONE 4 DI CALL OF DUTY: VANGUARD E WARZONE ...EA Sports crea una colonna sonora per il lancio di F1 22Laura De Rovere stroncata da un male incurabile : Mamma 50enne lascia ...Architettura d'interni, sempre più contemporaneaThe Cycle Frontier: inizia oggi la Season 1DR1TECH Raven Tastiera Meccanica TKL da Gaming RGB per PC Sconto e ...World of Warcraft Dragonflight - Il preacquisto è disponibileUltime Blog

VANCOUVER, BC, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PODA HOLDINGS, INC. (PODA or the Company) (CSE: PODA) ...

PODA HOLDINGS, INC. ("PODA" or the "Company") (CSE: PODA) (?FSE: 99L) (OTC: PODAF) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated May 13, 2022 in respect of the proposed sale of all or substantially all of the Company's assets to Altria Client Services LLC ("Altria"), a subsidiary of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) (the "Transaction"), the Company's Shareholders have unanimously approved all of the Special resolutions required for completion of the Transaction and the Distribution (as described below) at PODA's Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"), which was held on June 22, 2022. The Transaction As previously announced, the Company, ...
The Circular is available on the Company's profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com well as on the Company's website at poda - holdings.com .

