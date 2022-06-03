TES Announces Appointment of Marco Alverà as Group CEO (Di venerdì 3 giugno 2022) BRUSSELS, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/
The Board of Tree Energy Solutions ("TES"), a world-scale green hydrogen company with a mission to deliver on a net-zero future by decarbonising the energy chain, announced today the Appointment of Marco Alverà as its Group chief executive officer (CEO). Marco will also be an investor in the company. TES will accelerate the energy transition by building some of the world's largest hydrogen projects, leveraging existing global energy infrastructure for quicker and lower-cost hydrogen transportation, at a time when hydrogen is positioned for massive scale up to help meet global decarbonisation goals. Mr. Alverà brings to TES 20 years of experience as a leader and CEO in energy companies and extensive hydrogen expertise, which will help to drive ...Leggi su iltempo
TES Announces Appointment of Marco Alverà as Group CEO
