Trinohex® Ultra LIB electrolyte additive now available in EU (Di martedì 24 maggio 2022) HOUSTON, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Ascend Performance Materials' Trinohex® Ultra is now REACH-registered and available across the European Union. "The demand for safe, reliable and longer-lasting batteries will only increase as we continue to shift toward e-mobility and renewable energy," said Dave McNeece, sustainable specialties senior business manager at Ascend. "In many ways, Europe is at the forefront of adopting these technologies and we can now support lithium-ion battery innovation and production with Trinohex Ultra." In third-party testing, Trinohex Ultra has demonstrated superior cathode protection across cathode and electrolyte chemistries. This protection leads to a 30% reduction in harmful gas generation and longer-lasting performance, especially in extreme ...Leggi su iltempo
Ascend Performance Materials' Trinohex® Ultra is now REACH-registered and available across the European Union. "The demand for safe, reliable and longer-lasting batteries will only increase as we continue to shift toward e-mobility and renewable energy," said Dave McNeece, sustainable specialties senior business manager at Ascend. "In many ways, Europe is at the forefront of adopting these technologies and we can now support lithium-ion battery innovation and production with Trinohex Ultra." In third-party testing, Trinohex Ultra has demonstrated superior cathode protection across cathode and electrolyte chemistries. This protection leads to a 30% reduction in harmful gas generation and longer-lasting performance, especially in extreme ...Leggi su iltempo
Advertising
Ascend, Samsung SDI reach settlement on Trinohex® Ultra patent invalidation proceedingsA unique, non - hazardous nitrile, Trinohex Ultra is used to significantly improve battery life, safety and overall performance across cathode chemistries and voltages, even in extreme conditions. ...
Ascend, Samsung SDI reach settlement on Trinohex® Ultra patent invalidation proceedingsA unique, non - hazardous nitrile, Trinohex Ultra is used to significantly improve battery life, safety and overall performance across cathode chemistries and voltages, even in extreme conditions. ...
Trinohex® UltraSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Trinohex® Ultra