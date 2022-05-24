Nilox presenta gli indicatori di svolta universali per monopattini e ...NVIDIA: le novità annunciate al COMPUTEX 2022Kingston presenta l'SSD esterno IronKey VaultKingston presenta le Ram FURY Beast DDR5Call of Duty: Mobile - Season 5: Tropical Vision arriva a giugnoLogitech MX Master 3S e MX Mechanical, i nuovi dispositivi pensati ...Destiny 2 - La Stagione dei TormentatiSuicidio Paolo Neri e Stefania Platania : Mamma non era serena, ...Inizia processo contro Bill CosbyGuerra Ucraina : La Russia prepara nuova offensivaUltime Blog

Trinohex® Ultra LIB electrolyte additive now available in EU

HOUSTON, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascend Performance Materials' Trinohex® Ultra is now ...

Ascend Performance Materials' Trinohex® Ultra is now REACH-registered and available across the European Union. "The demand for safe, reliable and longer-lasting batteries will only increase as we continue to shift toward e-mobility and renewable energy," said Dave McNeece, sustainable specialties senior business manager at Ascend. "In many ways, Europe is at the forefront of adopting these technologies and we can now support lithium-ion battery innovation and production with Trinohex Ultra." In third-party testing, Trinohex Ultra has demonstrated superior cathode protection across cathode and electrolyte chemistries. This protection leads to a 30% reduction in harmful gas generation and longer-lasting performance, especially in extreme ...
