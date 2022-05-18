Back to the future live tour, Elisa alla Reggia di Carditello l’8 luglio (Di mercoledì 18 maggio 2022) Un messaggio per l’ambiente, un viaggio in 20 regioni, la collaborazione con UN SGD Action Campaign, una festa itinerante per la musica pensando al pianeta: Elisa torna sul palco con un mastodontico progetto live che la vedrà esibirsi in tutta Italia, nessuna regione esclusa, a partire da fine giugno. Dal 28 giugno 2022 si susseguiranno oltre 30 date del “Back to the future live tour”, ognuna con una sua particolarità, tutte in location di particolare valore naturale e paesaggistico e pensate sulla base di un protocollo per rispettare un basso impatto ambientale.E l’8 luglio il nuovo tour arriva anche alla Reggia di Carditello, in provincia di Caserta, un luogo magico, un complesso architettonico ... Leggi su ildenaro (Di mercoledì 18 maggio 2022) Un messaggio per l’ambiente, un viaggio in 20 regioni, la collaborazione con UN SGD Action Campaign, una festa itinerante per la musica pensando al pianeta:torna sul palco con un mastodontico progettoche la vedrà esibirsi in tutta Italia, nessuna regione esclusa, a partire da fine giugno. Dal 28 giugno 2022 si susseguiranno oltre 30 date del “to the”, ognuna con una sua particolarità, tutte in location di particolare valore naturale e paesaggistico e pensate sulla base di un protocollo per rispettare un basso impatto ambientale.E l’8il nuovoarriva anchedi, in provincia di Caserta, un luogo magico, un complesso architettonico ...

Advertising

giroditalia : ?????? @NATNAELTESFATS1 got back on his bike and is now back in the race. ?????? @NATNAELTESFATS1 è tornato in sella al… - giroditalia : ?? Sit back and enjoy the great cycling of the Giro d'Italia! Stage 4? has started! ?? Mettetevi comodi e godetevi i… - OccultoGabriele : RT @MouradAhmim: Non puoi tornare indietro e cambiare l'inizio, ma puoi iniziare da dove sei e cambiare la fine. You can't go back and chan… - sofypuccy23 : RT @tantapazienza_: Spulciavo un po' di commenti sotto l'ultimo post di Alex e tra i tanti messaggi bellissimi di affetto ho trovato questo… - michiamomartuz : RT @cryingwsel_: il papà di malinconia che gli scrive “i love you to the moon and back” ?? -