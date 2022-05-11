XGIMI Elfin - un milione di dispositivi vendutiSmartphone Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S con fotocamera professionale Sconto ...Monopattino Elettrico Ripiegabile Segway Ninebot Sconto e OffertaPC Portatile Notebook Intel Celeron Jumper 13,3 Pollici Sconto e ...Previsioni Meteo : l'estate arriva anticipo con temperature fino a 30 ...Apple non li produrrà mai più iPodShireen Abu Akleh : Giornalista uccisa in diretta in CisgiordaniaXperia 10 IV: nuovo smartphone ultraleggero ad alta autonomiaNuovo Xperia 1 IV: l'asso nella manica per la creazione di contenutiPro + e Soft Cable sono i nuovi cavi Cellularline ad alte performanceUltime Blog

VENTURE GLOBAL AND PETRONAS ANNOUNCE SALES AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT

VENTURE GLOBAL
ARLINGTON, Va., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, VENTURE GLOBAL LNG and PETRONAS LNG Ltd. (PLL), a ...

 Today, VENTURE GLOBAL LNG and PETRONAS LNG Ltd. ("PLL"), a subsidiary of the Malaysian state-owned oil and gas company, PETRONAS, ANNOUNCEd the execution of a new 20-year SALES and PURCHASE AGREEMENT (SPA) for the PURCHASE of 1 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from VENTURE GLOBAL's Plaquemines LNG facility. With this AGREEMENT, VENTURE GLOBAL has now ANNOUNCEd 20-year SALES for 16 MTPA of the 20 MPTA nameplate capacity at Plaquemines LNG. "VENTURE GLOBAL is proud to begin a new, long-term supply partnership with ...
