VENTURE GLOBAL AND PETRONAS ANNOUNCE SALES AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT (Di mercoledì 11 maggio 2022) ARLINGTON, Va., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/



Today, VENTURE GLOBAL LNG and PETRONAS LNG Ltd. ("PLL"), a subsidiary of the Malaysian state-owned oil and gas company, PETRONAS, ANNOUNCEd the execution of a new 20-year SALES and PURCHASE AGREEMENT (SPA) for the PURCHASE of 1 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from VENTURE GLOBAL's Plaquemines LNG facility. With this AGREEMENT, VENTURE GLOBAL has now ANNOUNCEd 20-year SALES for 16 MTPA of the 20 MPTA nameplate capacity at Plaquemines LNG. "VENTURE GLOBAL is proud to begin a new, long-term supply partnership with ...

