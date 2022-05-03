LexisNexis Risk Solutions Acquires Behavioral Biometric Innovator BehavioSec (Di martedì 3 maggio 2022) New Blended Behavioral Biometrics Solution Will Offer More Defense Layers and Further Establish Identity Trust for Customers without Adding Friction ATLANTA, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/
LexisNexis® Risk Solutions, part of RELX, has announced the acquisition of BehavioSec®, an advanced Behavioral Biometrics technology provider. Founded in Sweden in 2008 with a presence in the U.S., Canada and EMEA, BehavioSec provides a highly predictive Behavioral Biometrics solution that uses behavior analysis for continuous authentication to establish identity trust and help prevent fraud. Solutions from BehavioSec will become a part of the Business Services group within ...Leggi su iltempo
