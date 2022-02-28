Space Weather | L’Italia in prima linea per studiare i danni delle tempeste solari (Di lunedì 28 febbraio 2022) Le tempeste solari preoccupano il mondo. Le conseguenze di questi fenomeni energetici possono infatti produrre blackout, limitare o interrompere le comunicazioni, danneggiare il traffico aereo e marittimo, disturbare gli animali… Ecco perché in Italia si sta investendo sulla meteorologia spaziale. Lo Space Weather può essere un campo d’indagine fondamentale per il futuro. Rischio tempeste solari: come difendersi? (Pixabay) – curiosauro.itSWICo e il progetto Space Weather La SWICo è una comunità scientifica italiana (l’acronimo sta per Space Weather Italian Community) con oltre cento membri provenienti da diverse istituzioni, fra le quali dipartimenti universitari e importanti aziende private. L’intenzione di ...Leggi su curiosauro
Il prof. Umberto Villante,confermato Presidente del Gruppo Nazionale di Fisica dello Spazio e delle Relazioni Sole - Terra... è stato confermato Presidente del Gruppo Nazionale di Fisica dello Spazio e delle Relazioni Sole - Terra (SWICO: Space Weather Italian Community). Rieletto all'unanimità dall'Assemblea dei membri, ...
How Space Weather Impacts Navigation Satellites and Radio CommunicationSpace weather refers to activities that occur in the upper layers of the Earth’s atmosphere at altitudes greater than 50 kilometres above the Earth’s surface. Unlike typical terrestrial rain or snow, ...
New weather satellite called GOES-T set to launch on TuesdayThe new satellite will provide meteorologists with faster and more accurate weather data to help improve weather forecasting for the western hemisphere.
