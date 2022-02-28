ASUSTOR e ASUS insieme per assicurare massime prestazioni e ...The Sandbox Alpha Season 2 parte il 3 marzoSamsung annuncia i nuovi Galaxy Book2 Pro e Pro 360BANDAI NAMCO - ELDEN RING TITOLO PIÙ ATTESO DEL 2022 DISPONIBILEProfumi donna: è la personalità a definire la sceltaGRID Legends Recensione PS5Farming Simulator 22: Disponibile il secondo aggiornamento gratuitoROGUEBOOK: L’USCITA SU CONSOLE E NUOVI CONTENUTIGRID LEGENDS DISPONIBILE IN TUTTO IL MONDOEdward Gaming - Riot Games consegna gli anelli ai campioni del Mondo ...Ultime Blog

Space Weather | L’Italia in prima linea per studiare i danni delle tempeste solari

Space Weather
Le tempeste solari preoccupano il mondo. Le conseguenze di questi fenomeni energetici possono infatti ...

Space Weather | L’Italia in prima linea per studiare i danni delle tempeste solari (Di lunedì 28 febbraio 2022) Le tempeste solari preoccupano il mondo. Le conseguenze di questi fenomeni energetici possono infatti produrre blackout, limitare o interrompere le comunicazioni, danneggiare il traffico aereo e marittimo, disturbare gli animali… Ecco perché in Italia si sta investendo sulla meteorologia spaziale. Lo Space Weather può essere un campo d’indagine fondamentale per il futuro. Rischio tempeste solari: come difendersi? (Pixabay) – curiosauro.itSWICo e il progetto Space Weather La SWICo è una comunità scientifica italiana (l’acronimo sta per Space Weather Italian Community) con oltre cento membri provenienti da diverse istituzioni, fra le quali dipartimenti universitari e importanti aziende private. L’intenzione di ...
