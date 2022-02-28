Korea Box Office | ‘Uncharted’ Stays Top on Weakest Weekend of the Year

(Di lunedì 28 febbraio 2022) “Uncharted” held on to the top spot at the Southn boxfor the second successive, athat was the quietest thisforn cinemas. The Tom Holland-starring “Uncharted” grossed $1.05 million between Friday and Sunday, according to data from Kobis, the tracking service operated by then Film Council (Kofic). L'articolo proviene da City Roma News.

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Korea Box

"The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure" ran off with nearly half the weekend bullion at the Southoffice. On its heels was political drama - thriller "Kingmaker," as local titles finally overthrew the long - running "Spider - Man: No Way Home" ahead of a public holiday. Most South ...... Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia - Pacific (China, India, Japan, South, ... With an out - of - the -mindset toUncharted” held on to the top spot at the South Korean box office for the second successive weekend, a weekend that was the quietest this year for Korean cinemas. The Tom Holland-starring ...Sony’s video game adaptation “Uncharted,” starring Tom Holland as street-smart treasure hunter Nathan Drake, had another solid showing at the international box office. Over the ...