Korea Box Office: ‘Uncharted’ Stays Top on Weakest Weekend of the Year (Di lunedì 28 febbraio 2022) “Uncharted” held on to the top spot at the South Korean box Office for the second successive Weekend, a Weekend that was the quietest this Year for Korean cinemas. The Tom Holland-starring “Uncharted” grossed $1.05 million between Friday and Sunday, according to data from Kobis, the tracking service operated by the Korean Film Council (Kofic). L'articolo proviene da City Roma News. Leggi su cityroma
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Korea Box
'The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure' Grabs Pre - Holiday Korea Box Office Loot"The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure" ran off with nearly half the weekend bullion at the South Korea box office. On its heels was political drama - thriller "Kingmaker," as local titles finally overthrew the long - running "Spider - Man: No Way Home" ahead of a public holiday. Most South ...
Global Fiberglass Roving Market to Generate a Revenue of USD 8262.59 Million by 2030; Increasing Utilization of Fiberglass Roving to ...... Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia - Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, ... With an out - of - the - box mindset to
Korea Box Office: ‘Uncharted’ Stays Top on Weakest Weekend of the YearUncharted” held on to the top spot at the South Korean box office for the second successive weekend, a weekend that was the quietest this year for Korean cinemas. The Tom Holland-starring ...
Tom Holland’s ‘Uncharted’ Nears $150 Million at International Box Office, Crosses $220 Million GloballySony’s video game adaptation “Uncharted,” starring Tom Holland as street-smart treasure hunter Nathan Drake, had another solid showing at the international box office. Over the ...
Korea BoxSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Korea Box