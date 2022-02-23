Farming Simulator: il 22 Marzo arriva il primo DLC di Farming Simulator (Di mercoledì 23 febbraio 2022) Il primo DLC di Farming Simulator 22 è stato presentato e sarà disponibile dal 22 Marzo, acquistabile singolarmente o tramite il Pass Stagionale. Il pack Antonio Carraro aggiunge al gioco 10 nuovi veicoli, tutti dell’omonimo storico costruttore italiano. Più macchinari per uva e olive Con il pacchetto Antonio Carraro, GIANTS Software enfatizza l’uva e le olive, due delle nuove colture in Farming Simulator 22. “Quando Farming Simulator 22 è stato lanciato, abbiamo immediatamente ricevuto un feedback positivo dai nostri fan in merito alle nuove colture ”, commenta Thomas Frey, Direttore Creativo di GIANTS Software. “Siamo orgogliosi di ...Leggi su g-stadia
Farming Simulator 22: annunciato il nuovo DLCTrattori compatti e versatili per vigneti e oliveti rigogliosi: l'editore e sviluppatore GIANTS Software ha annunciato oggi il primo DLC di Farming Simulator 22 che includerà dieci nuovi macchinari agricoli dello storico produttore italiano Antonio Carraro. In uscita il 22 marzo per PC e console Il preordine inizia ora Incluso nel Season ...
Cosa c’è da sapere sul DLC Antonio Carraro di Farming Simulator 22Sta per arrivare il primo DLC di Farming Simulator 22, come annunciato oggi da GIANTS Software. Ecco quando esce e cosa c’è da sapere.
Farming Simulator 22 New DLC “Antonio Carraro Pack” Announced, Out March 22GIANTS Software has you covered, as the studio has announced the Farming Simulator 22 new DLC titled the "Antonio Carraro Pack," and it's out this March 22.
