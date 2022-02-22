Fractus-UPF Chair will present first research results in Seoul (Di martedì 22 febbraio 2022) BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Fractus supports projects related to innovation and technology development in the telecom industry. Last year, Fractus and Univ. Pompeu Fabra (UPF) created an industrial Chair to enhance technology transfer and research in 6G wireless networks. The Fractus-UPF Chair on Tech Transfer and 6G is directed by Prof. Angel Lozano, head of the Wireless & Secure Communications research Group at UPF, in collaboration with Dr. Carmen Borja, CTO of Fractus. We are proud to announce that the Fractus-UPF Chair on Tech Transfer and 6G will present original research results at the 2022 IEEE International Conference ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
