SESSION: SKATE SIM ARRIVA UN GRANDE AGGIORNAMENTORainbow Six Siege: Demon Veil anno 7Toshiba: come aumentare lo storage delle console gamingElden Ring - nuovo trailer approfondisce le meccaniche di giocoLEGO e Universal danno il benvenuto ai nuovi set della linea Jurassic ...Taito Egret II mini - Limited Blue Edition aperto il preordineXiaomi annuncia la lineup di Robot Vacuum-MopCall of Duty: Mobile Stagione 2: One-Four-One ritorna in Task Force ...Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection disponibile per Nintendo SwitchGTA Online: ricompense triple, sconti e altroUltime Blog

Fractus-UPF Chair will present first research results in Seoul

Fractus UPF
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©
BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fractus supports projects related to innovation and ...

zazoom
Commenta
Fractus-UPF Chair will present first research results in Seoul (Di martedì 22 febbraio 2022) BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Fractus supports projects related to innovation and technology development in the telecom industry. Last year, Fractus and Univ. Pompeu Fabra (UPF) created an industrial Chair to enhance technology transfer and research in 6G wireless networks. The Fractus-UPF Chair on Tech Transfer and 6G is directed by Prof. Angel Lozano, head of the Wireless & Secure Communications research Group at UPF, in collaboration with Dr. Carmen Borja, CTO of Fractus. We are proud to announce that the Fractus-UPF Chair on Tech Transfer and 6G will present original research results at the 2022 IEEE International Conference ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Fractus UPF

Fractus-UPF Chair will present first research results in Seoul

Last year, Fractus and Univ. Pompeu Fabra (UPF) created an industrial Chair to enhance technology transfer and research in 6G wireless networks. The Fractus-UPF Chair on Tech Transfer and 6G is ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Fractus UPF
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Fractus UPF Fractus Chair will present first