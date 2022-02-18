Keymed Bio Joins Hang Seng Family of Indexes

Xiaomi annuncia la lineup di Robot Vacuum-MopCall of Duty: Mobile Stagione 2: One-Four-One ritorna in Task Force ...Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection disponibile per Nintendo SwitchGTA Online: ricompense triple, sconti e altroBatman: Arkham Asylum, disponibile da oggi in pre-order l’esclusiva ...VAMPIRE THE MASQUERADE - SWANSONG: DEV DIARY PRESENTA GLI ELEMENTI ...Aperte le iscrizioni al Nintendo Switch Sports Online Play TestFirenze: una statua di Aloy in centro cittàXiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G : Migliori Smartphone 2022Echo Show 15 da oggi disponibile in ItaliaUltime Blog

HONG KONG, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --  According to the quarterly review results of Hang Seng Family ...

  According to the quarterly review results of Hang Seng Family of Indexes, Keymed Biosciences Inc. (2162. HK) was included a constituent stock of: The relevant cHanges will be made on March 7, 2022, to take effect. The inclusion of the Hang Seng Composite Index also indicates that the Company's stocks are eligible for trading via the Hong Kong Stock Connect, which is a channel for stock trading and investment between Hong Kong and the investors in the capital market of Mainland China. Keymed Bio has been listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock ExcHange since July 2021 and was included in the Hang Seng Hong Kong-Listed Biotech Index in ...
