Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 17 febbraio 2022) Knorr® launches Plizza – afrom crust to toppings for World Eat for Good Day ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/, one of thes around the globe, just got a new twistisfor thein celebration of World Eat for Good Day on 19 February. Knorr, the globalbrand known for bringing flavour to tables all over the world, is launching Plizza – a. The globalbrand has reinvented the classic dish to be plant-based with ingredientsare better for people ...