Invitae Launches its First CE-IVD Cancer Testing Kits In Europe

Invitae (NYSE: NVTA), a leading medical genetics company, today announced the availability of FusionPlex Dx® and LiquidPlex Dx™ in Europe, part of its industry-leading Anchored Multiplex PCR chemistry in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) products. Invitae is delivering essential high quality innovation for precision oncology in the fight against Cancer. With this announcement, Invitae provides the highest quality CE-IVD products to enable European pathologists and oncologists to efficiently provide vital information, in a timely manner, to guide Cancer therapy for patients. "This is a major step toward our mission to bring ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
