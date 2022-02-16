LG - NUOVA GAMMA DICUFFIE WIRELESS, SPEAKER E SOUNDBARLegends of Runeterra: Un Viaggio InaspettatoCall of Duty: Vanguard e Warzone - Battle Pass e i bundle della ...Cisterna in fiamme : chiusa la A1 a LodiSTAR WARS: THE OLD REPUBLIC, INIZIA IL PROSSIMO CAPITOLO CON ...Noleggio auto a lungo termine: come funziona e a chi conviene?Bici Elettrica Bezior X1500 : Fatbike bella e potente - codice scontoSony presenta LinkBuds - nuova frontiera delle cuffie true wirelessDestiny 2: La Regina dei Sussurri - nuovo trailer di lancioD-Link arricchisce la serie EAGLE PRO AI con nuovi Mesh e Range ...Ultime Blog

Invitae Launches its First CE-IVD Cancer Testing Kits In Europe

Invitae Launches
- – New in-vitro diagnostic Kits help patients fight Cancer in the EU – SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 16, 2022 ...

Invitae Launches its First CE-IVD Cancer Testing Kits In Europe (Di mercoledì 16 febbraio 2022)

 Invitae (NYSE: NVTA), a leading medical genetics company, today announced the availability of FusionPlex Dx® and LiquidPlex Dx™ in Europe, part of its industry-leading Anchored Multiplex PCR chemistry in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) products. Invitae is delivering essential high quality innovation for precision oncology in the fight against Cancer. With this announcement, Invitae provides the highest quality CE-IVD products to enable European pathologists and oncologists to efficiently provide vital information, in a timely manner, to guide Cancer therapy for patients.  "This is a major step toward our mission to bring ...
New in-vitro diagnostic kits help patients fight cancer in the EU – SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Invitae (NYSE: NVTA), a leading medical genetics company, today announced the ...

