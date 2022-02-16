Invitae Launches its First CE-IVD Cancer Testing Kits In Europe

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 16 febbraio 2022) - – New in-vitro diagnostichelp patients fightin the EU – SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/(NYSE: NVTA), a leading medical genetics company, today announced the availability of FusionPlex Dx® and LiquidPlex Dx™ in, part of its industry-leading Anchored Multiplex PCR chemistry in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) products.is delivering essential high quality innovation for precision oncology in the fight against. With this announcement,provides the highest quality CE-IVD products to enablean pathologists and oncologists to efficiently provide vital information, in a timely manner, to guidetherapy for patients. "This is a major step toward our mission to bring ...