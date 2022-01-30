Amazfit T-Rex Pro Smartwatch Orologio Intelligente -24% Sconto e ...Roberto Mancini da Maria De Filippi a C'è Posta per teLouie Anderson morto a 68 anni : Lo ricordiamo ne Il principe cerca ...Omicron 2 : sintomi e differenze con Omicron 1Super green pass : 1,6 milioni over 50 senza vaccinoSergio Mattarella rieletto presidente della RepubblicaDeath Stranding Director's Cut uscirà su PC a marzoThe Elder Scrolls Online presenta High IsleUMG Twitch e Amazon esteso l'accordo di collaborazioneGTA ONLINE - Nuovo veicolo, ricompense doppie e altroUltime Blog

Inter | buone notizie | Inzaghi guarito dal Covid | al derby ci sarà

Simone Inzaghi è negativo e potrà tornare a guidare gli allenamenti a pochi giorni dalla sfida di sabato ...

Inter, buone notizie: Inzaghi guarito dal Covid, al derby ci sarà (Di domenica 30 gennaio 2022) Simone Inzaghi è negativo e potrà tornare a guidare gli allenamenti a pochi giorni dalla sfida di sabato alle 18.00 contro il Milan. Il tecnico dell'Inter era risultato positivo al tampone effettuato ...
Inter, buone notizie: Inzaghi guarito dal Covid, al derby ci sarà

