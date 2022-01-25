AFS expands program to catalyze 5 | 000 young changemakers worldwide

(Di martedì 25 gennaio 2022) - NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/AFS is proud to announce the new AFS Global STEMInitiative, funded by bp. This new initiative aims to provide 5,000peoplewith immersive learning experiences through STEM, global competence, and sustainability-focused intercultural exchanges. The initiative will span the next five years (2022-2026) and is run by AFS Interculturals, an international education nonprofit, with funding from bp, a global integrated energy company. Givingpeople the tools to help build a more sustainable future Through immersive learning experiences, the AFS Global STEMInitiative will equip diversepeople with critical technical and STEM competencies needed ...

We are delighted to scale our partnership with bp and advance our shared commitment to more equitable education," says Daniel Obst, President and CEO of AFS Intercultural Programs.