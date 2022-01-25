Covid Omicron : ora inizia la discesa dei contagiAchille Lauro a Sanremo 2022 : Porto qualcosa che nessuno ha mai ...Cuscino Cervicale Memory Foam Antiacaro Antiallergico -33% Sconto e ...Presidente Biden insulta reporter di Fox : Che stupido figlio di p...Presidente Biden : con leader Ue sosterremo UcrainaSaman Abbas : lo zio Danish Hasnain negaApex Legends trascina Mad Maggie nella mischiaViaggio d’affari in Australia: richiedi il visto giustoIdee regalo del Gruppo LEGO per un San ValentinoCelly TrainerRound RecensioneUltime Blog

AFS expands program to catalyze 5 | 000 young changemakers worldwide

- NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AFS is proud to announce the new AFS Global STEM ...

zazoom
Commenta
AFS expands program to catalyze 5,000 young changemakers worldwide (Di martedì 25 gennaio 2022) - NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/

AFS is proud to announce the new AFS Global STEM changemakers Initiative, funded by bp. This new initiative aims to provide 5,000 young people worldwide with immersive learning experiences through STEM, global competence, and sustainability-focused intercultural exchange programs. The initiative will span the next five years (2022-2026) and is run by AFS Intercultural programs, an international education nonprofit, with funding from bp, a global integrated energy company. Giving young people the tools to help build a more sustainable future Through immersive learning experiences, the AFS Global STEM changemakers Initiative will equip diverse young people with critical technical and STEM competencies needed ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : AFS expands

AFS expands program to catalyze 5,000 young changemakers worldwide

We are delighted to scale our partnership with bp and advance our shared commitment to more equitable education," says Daniel Obst, President and CEO of AFS Intercultural Programs. bp supports ...

AFS expands program to catalyze 5,000 young changemakers worldwide

We are delighted to scale our partnership with bp and advance our shared commitment to more equitable education," says Daniel Obst, President and CEO of AFS Intercultural Programs. bp supports ...
Logistica, Folgori (Feoli): “Servono autisti, puntare sulle scuole”  Padova News

AFS expands program to catalyze 5,000 young changemakers worldwide

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AFS is proud to announce the new AFS Global STEM Changemakers Initiative, funded by bp. This new initiative ...

Novetta, Part of Accenture Federal Services, Strikes Deal with the U.S. Air Force to Resell Platform One Products

Novetta, part of Accenture Federal Services, has struck a deal with the U.S. Air Force to resell Platform One products.
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : AFS expands
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : AFS expands expands program catalyze young changemakers