AFS expands program to catalyze 5,000 young changemakers worldwide (Di martedì 25 gennaio 2022) - NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/
AFS is proud to announce the new AFS Global STEM changemakers Initiative, funded by bp. This new initiative aims to provide 5,000 young people worldwide with immersive learning experiences through STEM, global competence, and sustainability-focused intercultural exchange programs. The initiative will span the next five years (2022-2026) and is run by AFS Intercultural programs, an international education nonprofit, with funding from bp, a global integrated energy company. Giving young people the tools to help build a more sustainable future Through immersive learning experiences, the AFS Global STEM changemakers Initiative will equip diverse young people with critical technical and STEM competencies needed ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
AFS expands program to catalyze 5,000 young changemakers worldwideWe are delighted to scale our partnership with bp and advance our shared commitment to more equitable education," says Daniel Obst, President and CEO of AFS Intercultural Programs. bp supports ...
