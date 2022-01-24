Billups EMEA Latest Hire Lands Jonathan Everaere as Client Strategy & Development Director Lead in London (Di lunedì 24 gennaio 2022) - London, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Billups, the largest privately held out-of-home (OOH) technology and managed services company in the U.S., announced a new addition to its international offense this week. Jonathan Everaere will serve as Client Strategy &; Development Director, EMEA, working in close collaboration with Andrew Brunton, Regional Director, EMEA. Based in London, Jonathan is charged with media Strategy, Client management and business Development across Europe. He will expand Billups services and products through innovative technology, deeper audience ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
