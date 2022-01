Sandra Bullock | How I’m Paying Tribute to Betty White on New Year’s Eve

Leggi su cityroma

(Di sabato 1 gennaio 2022) Going into 2022 thinking ofspoke out after her Proposal costar died at the age of 99 on Friday, December 31. Secrets to a Long Life:’s Best Quotes About Aging in Hollywood Read article “I don’t drink vodka … but I will tonight, on ice, with a slice of lemon with a hot dog on the other side and just be OK being sad,” the 57-year-old actress told People. “I’ll have to buy some rose-colored glasses becausewas that for all of us.” Earlier on Friday,’s agent and friend, Jeff Witjas, confirmed her passing in a statement.andShutterstock (2)“Even thoughwas about to be 100, I ...