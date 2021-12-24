Nacon sponsorizza il torneo Fortnite di 2WATCH School LeagueAtti sessuali con minori : arrestata insegnante a Bari THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT: TUTTI GLI ACCESSORI A TEMAASUS presenta ROG Delta S Animate con tecnologia AniMe MatrixRed Dead Online: Chiamata alle armi festiveTAITO EGRET II mini arriva in OccidenteCovid-19, oltre 30mila casi e 153 decessi : 305 sanitari fuori regoleIncendio in casa a Palma di Montechiaro : muore bimba di 2 anniIl Covid-19 ha diminuito aspettativa vita in UsaAnyTrans : passa da Android/iPhone a nuovo iPhone 13 con 1 clicUltime Blog

Davey Richards | "Ho rifiutato offerte dalla WWE e dalla AEW"

Davey Richards
Davey Richards fino a pochi anni fa era uno dei nomi caldi della scena indy e semi-major ...

Davey Richards: "Ho rifiutato offerte dalla WWE e dalla AEW" (Di venerdì 24 dicembre 2021) Davey Richards fino a pochi anni fa era uno dei nomi caldi della scena indy e semi-major americana e giapponese. Col tempo ha diradato le proprie esperienze nel wrestling per dedicarsi alla sua attività di paramedico. Negli scorsi mesi è tornato a farsi notare negli show indy, ma ad una intervista nel podcast di Vickie Guerrero ha svelato alcune indiscrezioni. Le parole di Davey Richards "Ho avuto offerte dalla WWE e dalla AEW. La WWE mi ha cercato tre volte. Sono un padre di famiglia, tornare a fare show in giro è difficile per me. Ho apprezzato il mio periodo ad Impact, è stato importante. Mi hanno trattato bene. Però odio il wrestling televisivo. Specifico: odio far match di 5 minuti. Per me non è wrestling sotto i 15 ...
