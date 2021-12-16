(Di giovedì 16 dicembre 2021), China, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/Recently, theofinof thewas completed and thewere announced. Through the, traces ofs and pheasant species were obtained, with 41 other species of wild animals in the same domain recorded. In order to further determine the situations of the protected animals and figure out their survival rules, in October 2021, theinof the...

Recently, the first field survey of biodiversity in Deyang section of the Giant Panda National Park was completed and the preliminary results were announced. Recently, when sorting out the infrared camera recovery data for the fourth quarter of 2021, the staff of the Baiguoping Conservation Station in the Tangjiahe area of the Giant Panda National Park discovered images of wild animals.